MENU
87
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

2 killed in Lincoln when car crashed into Amtrak

by Maria Thompson

2 killed in Lincoln when car crashed into Amtrak. Photo: MGN

FOX 42 — 

LINCOLN -- Lincoln police confirm two 17-year-old boys are dead after their car crashed into an Amtrak Train.

Lincoln Public Schools sent a release identifying Yankiel Rodriguez and Emanuel Martinez as the two teenagers who died in the crash.

Officials say they were called to South Folsom Street and West South shortly before 12:30 a.m. Friday to investigate a crash between a car and Amtrak train.

Police say the car drove around the railroad crossing arm and was hit by the train.



Trending

1
 

Neighbors in northwest Omaha worry about losing retail businesses in the area

Neighbors in northwest Omaha worry about losing retail businesses in the area
2
 

2 killed in Lincoln when car crashed into Amtrak

2 killed in Lincoln when car crashed into Amtrak
3
 

NHS: Woman cited after dog attacks beagle

NHS: Woman cited after dog attacks beagle
4
 

Family looking for dog that viciously attacked their 5-year-old beagle

Family looking for dog that viciously attacked their 5-year-old beagle
5
 

Bill Nye the Science Guy will be in Nebraska the day of the eclipse

Bill Nye the Science Guy will be in Nebraska the day of the eclipse

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with KPTM

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Neighbors in northwest Omaha worry about losing retail businesses in the area

Neighbors in northwest Omaha worry about losing retail businesses in the area
2

2 killed in Lincoln when car crashed into Amtrak

2 killed in Lincoln when car crashed into Amtrak
3

NHS: Woman cited after dog attacks beagle

NHS: Woman cited after dog attacks beagle
4

Family looking for dog that viciously attacked their 5-year-old beagle

Family looking for dog that viciously attacked their 5-year-old beagle
5

Bill Nye the Science Guy will be in Nebraska the day of the eclipse

Bill Nye the Science Guy will be in Nebraska the day of the eclipse
6

Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium Students start new school year in new building

Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium Students start new school year in new building
7

Federal court: Arkansas can block Planned Parenthood money

Federal court: Arkansas can block Planned Parenthood money
8

Honoring Berlin veterans

Honoring Berlin veterans
9

More than 150 backpacks given to children of military families in Bellevue

More than 150 backpacks given to children of military families in Bellevue
10

Become a scientist during the eclipse at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

Become a scientist during the eclipse at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium