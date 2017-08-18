2 killed in Lincoln when car crashed into Amtrak. Photo: MGN

LINCOLN -- Lincoln police confirm two 17-year-old boys are dead after their car crashed into an Amtrak Train.

Lincoln Public Schools sent a release identifying Yankiel Rodriguez and Emanuel Martinez as the two teenagers who died in the crash.



Officials say they were called to South Folsom Street and West South shortly before 12:30 a.m. Friday to investigate a crash between a car and Amtrak train.

Police say the car drove around the railroad crossing arm and was hit by the train.







