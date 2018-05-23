MENU
Bellevue woman gets prison sentence after dogs die in hot car

by FOX 42

Ashley Alberts Roach

The woman accused of killing two dogs by leaving them in the car on a hot day has been sentenced to prison.

Ashley Alberts Roach was sentenced Wednesday morning to one year in prison.

Alberts Roach is charged with animal cruelty after she left her two dogs in a hot car where they died in August of 2016.

Even after she gets out of prison, she cannot own a dog for 30 years.

The Nebraska Humane Society said deadly accidents like this happen about twice a year.

"On a 75 degree day, in 20 or 30 minutes your car can get up to 104 to 110 degrees and that's enough to start that process of shutting those organs down and really beginning to cook an animal from the inside out," Pam Wiese with the Nebraska Humane Society said.

