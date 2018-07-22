MENU
82
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

Controversial symbol burned into Memorial Park

by Kaitlyn Rivas

NAZI BURN PKG.00_00_14_11.Still001.png

Dozens of people who call Omaha home are outraged after Saturday's finding at Memorial Park.

Park-goers noticed a symbol burned into the grass near Memorial Park as they were walking.

The symbol was a swastika.

The City of Omaha immediately took action and removed the area where the burn happened.

Now there is just a cut out square where the symbol once was.

Many people around the metro voiced their disgust about the symbol.

This coming just weeks after Nazi propaganda books were found in several free libraries around the Dundee neighborhood.

Fox 42 spoke to two women who go to the park often.

They both said they were shocked and upset someone could do this, especially at that specific park.

One woman said this behavior isn't Omaha and she hopes these incidents don't deter people from visiting or moving here.

A man Fox 42 spoke with was in tears.

He said he was deeply hurt and angry by the burning and wants whoever did this to be brought to justice.

He went to the park Sunday to plant a small American flag in the area.

Police are still investigating who burned the symbol into the grass.

If you have any information call 444-STOP.


close video ad
Unmutetoggle ad audio on off

Trending

1
 

Omaha man survives motorcycle crash

Omaha man survives motorcycle crash
2
 

Iowa pharmacies to give free naloxone in an effort to curb opioid crisis

Iowa pharmacies to give free naloxone in an effort to curb opioid crisis
3
 

Controversial symbol burned into Memorial Park

Controversial symbol burned into Memorial Park
4
 

Omaha's newest lake officially open to the public

Omaha's newest lake officially open to the public
5
 

Becka's Beatdown? Tom Becka participates in Omaha Celebrity Fight Night

Becka's Beatdown? Tom Becka participates in Omaha Celebrity Fight Night

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with KPTM

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Omaha man survives motorcycle crash

Omaha man survives motorcycle crash
2

Iowa pharmacies to give free naloxone in an effort to curb opioid crisis

Iowa pharmacies to give free naloxone in an effort to curb opioid crisis
3

Controversial symbol burned into Memorial Park

Controversial symbol burned into Memorial Park
4

Omaha's newest lake officially open to the public

Omaha's newest lake officially open to the public
5

Becka's Beatdown? Tom Becka participates in Omaha Celebrity Fight Night

Becka's Beatdown? Tom Becka participates in Omaha Celebrity Fight Night
6

Family opens home, hearts to adopted children - no matter the circumstance

Family opens home, hearts to adopted children - no matter the circumstance
7

US agency urges automakers to speed up Takata air bag recalls

US agency urges automakers to speed up Takata air bag recalls
8

3-month-old boy found unconscious at Nebraska campground dies

3-month-old boy found unconscious at Nebraska campground dies
9

Weather service raises Iowa tornado total, rates 3

Weather service raises Iowa tornado total, rates 3
10

Ritz Cracker Sandwiches, Ritz Bits recalled due to potential Salmonella exposure

Ritz Cracker Sandwiches, Ritz Bits recalled due to potential Salmonella exposure