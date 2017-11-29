MENU
Free Tattoo Day approaches in the metro

by FOX 42

BELLEVUE, Neb. — 

A tattoo shop in Bellevue is now planning on giving people free tattoos.

The sixth annual Free Tattoo Day is a special day for Quality Ink Tattoo.

It's a day they can give back to the community that keeps their business up and running.

The shop says they get over 700 requests every year for the free tattoos.

Some of the most popular requests are names and quotes of lost loved ones.

Owner Leon Alderette said, "I've always told myself if I can help people because I have been on that road then I will help people, and if this is just one way to bring a smile on somebody's face then let's do it."

If you're interested in getting a free tattoo you have until this Friday to submit your requests to Quality Ink Tattoo.

E-mail them at qualityinkomaha@gmail.com.

