Injured bald eagle treated at Henry Doorly Zoo healing well, will not need more surgeries

The injured bald eagle who had a skin graft surgery at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is healing well and will not need additional surgeries, the zoo said Tuesday.

The eagle, called "Eagle 2017-172" was found near Syracuse, Nebraska, and had surgery on Aug. 4.

The bald eagle was re-evaluated Monday by Dr. Coleen Stice, an Omaha plastic surgeon helping treat the eagle, and Dr. Trenton Shrader, Zoo veterinarian.

The animal’s care team says the graft looks excellent at this time with 90 percent successful attachment. The treatment plan is to allow the remaining ten percent to heal on its own without any future surgeries.



“We are happy so many people have taken interest in this eagle’s recovery,” said Fontenelle Forest Raptor Recovery Director Janet Stander. “Anytime we can pull together the expertise and resources to tackle a truly unique case like this, it makes the eventual release that much more meaningful to us at Fontenelle Forest Raptor Recovery. This eagle still has healing to do before he can be released but he has truly gone from a hopeless case to a success story.”

The bald eagle will be kept at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium’s Hospital for two more weeks to be monitored and continue antibiotic treatment.

Following the 14 days, the intent is to transfer Eagle 2017172 to Fontenelle Forest Raptor Recovery for eventual release.