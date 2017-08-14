Man with mental disability becomes more independent thanks to newer financial program

OMAHA, Ne (FOX42KPTM) - A newer program is now helping people with disabilities save more money than ever before. It's all thanks to a savings plan called Enable and one family is already reaping the benefits.

"This is very important to us," said Kim Bainbridge, the mother of Justin Bainbridge.

Justin Bainbridge has a mental disability. Monday afternoon, Justin proudly showed off his new baseball t-shirt to FOX 42 News. He went to Seattle recently to visit his sister. He traveled in an airplane by himself. He even got to go into the cockpit.

"It was quite memorable for him," said Kim Bainbridge.

When he was young, doctors said a mental disability would keep Justin from ever being able to talk. Today, not only can Justin speak, he can also save a lot more money than he ever used to. Kim credits a program just one-year-old called the Enable Savings Plan.

"This program has always been much needed."

Until recently, people with disabilities had a supplemental security income limit. That meant they were unable to save more than $2,000 in their name. That's changed now.

"So, when I'm gone, he has this savings account to help him and his brother and his sister when I'm gone," said Kim Bainbridge.

"There's no income limit, there's no resource limit and they can invest in this plan and save for their future," said Deborah Goodkin, Enable's managing director.

Goodkin told FOX 42 News Monday the program helps people with disabilities be more independent. The savings accounts are also tax-free.

"In the state of Nebraska, individuals can invest up to $10,000 tax-free in this plan and it can be tax deductible," said Goodkin.

Inside Justin Bainbridge's apartment, he's already planning another trip to Seattle next year.

