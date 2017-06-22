Nebraska Democratic Party official ousted after controversial audio recording surfaces

OMAHA, Ne (FOX42KPTM) - A Nebraska Democratic Party official is now in hot water. An audio recording was posted on YouTube Thursday with Phil Montag, a technology chairman, voicing how glad he was Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise got shot last week at a baseball practice. Nebraska Democratic Party chairwoman Jane Kleeb confirmed to FOX 42 News Thursday it was really his voice.

"His whole job is to get people, convince Republicans to (expletive) kick people off (expletive) health care. I'm glad he got shot," said Montag in the audio recording.

Montag is now looking for a new job. Kleeb let him go after the recording became public.

"I wish he was (expletive) dead," said Montag in the recording.

"We obviously condemn any kind of violence, whether it's comments on Facebook or comments in a meeting," said Kleeb when reached by phone Thursday.

FOX 42 News tried several times to reach out to Montag Thursday. We e-mailed, sent text messages and called. We also tried to see him in person, but we could not reach him.

"Our country is better than the political rhetoric that is out there from both the far right and the far left," said Kleeb.

The audio that was released Thursday comes about one week after a Nebraska state Democratic leader was asked to resign. Chelsey Gentry-Tipton was involved in a controversy over a Facebook post about Congressman Scalise.