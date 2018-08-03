Trucking industry feeling the urgency to fill driver jobs

OMAHA, Ne (FOX42KPTM) - Two years ago, the United States was facing a big truck driver shortage. Today, we've learned it isn't getting any better. Hundreds of thousands of drivers are still wanted.

"It's not a difficult position if you're willing to work and put the effort in," said Jeremy DeGarmo, who used to work as a truck driver.

The problem, according to the trucking industry, is that as older drivers retire it's not easy filling the void they're leaving behind.

"There is definitely a sense of urgency," said DeGarmo, who now works as a truck driver recruiter.

Just two years ago, the American Trucking Associations admitted there was a lot of hiring to be done. About 36,000 drivers were wanted. Now comes a new estimate. The ATA needs to bring aboard 900,000 new drivers over the next eight years to keep up with demand.

JTL Truck Driver Training President Larry Marsh says there's a lot on the line.

"Whether we have food on our table and whether we have new computers being delivered," said Marsh.

Even though the situation might look bleak for the trucking industry, workers at training schools say there is a reason for optimism.

"The equipment is much better than it has been and it continues to get better."

Marsh says it's not just retirements that are causing an issue either. He says younger Americans are turning to other job opportunities. With the unemployment rate in Nebraska and Iowa below four percent, truck driver training staffers believe that's easy to do. For Marsh, pitches to possible employees must be clear and enticing.

"Driving a truck doesn't necessarily mean you're going to be gone for weeks at a time like the perception in the past has been."

He says he's hopeful for a turnaround. If it doesn't happen, that means companies can't ship their products when they want. That would cause delays.

In an effort to bring younger drivers into the industry, the Department of Transportation got involved last month. That's when it announced a pilot program that allows 18 to 20 year olds to drive a truck. Those drivers must have a military equivalent of a Commercial Driver's License or CDL.

The pilot program is scheduled to run for three years. During that time, the Transportation Department says the safety records of drivers will be considered.