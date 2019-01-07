21-year-old Lincoln woman loses $3,000 after meeting 'sugar daddy' online

Lincoln Police says a 21-year-old woman lost $3,000 after meeting someone through the website 'seeking arrangements', a website used for finding 'sugar daddy's'.

She said she met a man named Frank who offered to give her $3,000.

The woman says the man actually put in $4,500 and asked her to buy Ebay gift cards to reimburse him the extra $1,500.

The man named Frank then threatened to report her to the Department of Defense.

She says this scared her and she sent $3,000 through PayPal to a variety of email addresses he gave her.

After she sent the money, she found out the money he sent her was fraudulent.

In total she lost $3,000.