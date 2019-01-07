21-year-old Lincoln woman loses $3,000 after meeting 'sugar daddy' online
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) —
Lincoln Police says a 21-year-old woman lost $3,000 after meeting someone through the website 'seeking arrangements', a website used for finding 'sugar daddy's'.
She said she met a man named Frank who offered to give her $3,000.
The woman says the man actually put in $4,500 and asked her to buy Ebay gift cards to reimburse him the extra $1,500.
The man named Frank then threatened to report her to the Department of Defense.
She says this scared her and she sent $3,000 through PayPal to a variety of email addresses he gave her.
After she sent the money, she found out the money he sent her was fraudulent.
In total she lost $3,000.
