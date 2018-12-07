MENU
29
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

240 pounds of marijuana, meth found in drug busts along I-80

by Nicole Ebat, KPTM

Ismael Murillo and Eaid Gheith were both arrested on drug charges in two separate traffic stops along I-80 in Nebraska

12-6-NSP seizure 2.jpg

VIEW PHOTO GALLERY

3 photos
OMAHA, Neb (FOX 42 KPTM) — 

Nebraska State Troopers say two different traffic stops along I-80 Thursday netted them hundreds of pounds of drugs.

The first happened around 12:30 p.m. near Grand Island.

Troopers say the driver was following too closely.

NSP says a K9 indicated there was a controlled substance coming from the trunk.

An officer says he found 75 pounds of marijuana and 2.5 grams of methamphetamine inside.

Ismael Murillo, 38, from California, was booked on drug charges in Hall County.

The second stop was around 2:15 p.m. A trooper says a driver in a Toyota Camry was following cars too closely near Lincoln.

Investigators say a K9 indicated drugs inside the car. Once they searched, troopers say they found 168 pounds of marijuana and a bottle of Ritalin that was not prescribed to the driver.

Eaid Gheith, 19, from Illinois was booked on a number of drug charges.



close video ad
Unmutetoggle ad audio on off

Trending

1
 

Elkhorn principal placed on leave after memo banning candy canes, red and green items

Elkhorn principal placed on leave after memo banning candy canes, red and green items
2
 

Family opens home, hearts to adopted children - no matter the circumstance

Family opens home, hearts to adopted children - no matter the circumstance
3
 

Therapist offers advice regarding how to talk to your kids about sexual assault

Therapist offers advice regarding how to talk to your kids about sexual assault
4
 

DeVos proposes overhaul to campus sexual assault guidelines

DeVos proposes overhaul to campus sexual assault guidelines
5
 

Pro-gun constitutional amendment could be on 2020 ballot in Iowa

Pro-gun constitutional amendment could be on 2020 ballot in Iowa

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with KPTM

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Elkhorn principal placed on leave after memo banning candy canes, red and green items

Elkhorn principal placed on leave after memo banning candy canes, red and green items
2

Family opens home, hearts to adopted children - no matter the circumstance

Family opens home, hearts to adopted children - no matter the circumstance
3

Therapist offers advice regarding how to talk to your kids about sexual assault

Therapist offers advice regarding how to talk to your kids about sexual assault
4

DeVos proposes overhaul to campus sexual assault guidelines

DeVos proposes overhaul to campus sexual assault guidelines
5

Pro-gun constitutional amendment could be on 2020 ballot in Iowa

Pro-gun constitutional amendment could be on 2020 ballot in Iowa
6

Closing arguments wrap up week two in Scotty Payne trial

Closing arguments wrap up week two in Scotty Payne trial
7

240 pounds of marijuana, meth found in drug busts along I-80

240 pounds of marijuana, meth found in drug busts along I-80
8

Becka's Beat: One Man... Big Results...

Becka's Beat: One Man... Big Results...
9

Becka's Beat: Can Mr. Spock solve the border crisis?

Becka's Beat: Can Mr. Spock solve the border crisis?
10

New store called 'It's $5' set to open at Mall of the Bluffs this weekend

New store called 'It's $5' set to open at Mall of the Bluffs this weekend