Project Extra Mile as well as several area law enforcement agencies completed alcohol compliance checks at metro businesses. 31 of the 320 businesses checked sold alcohol to minors.

The compliance checks were done on Jan 4th, March 1st and 2nd.

In a press release, Project Extra Mile says 14 of the businesses have been cited for selling alcohol to minors in the past.

Those businesses are:

A.B.'s 66, 4926 Underwood Ave, Omaha (9/15);

Asian Family Super-Market, 5916 Ames Ave, Omaha (4/17);

Hy-Vee Drugstore, 8404 N 30 Street, Omaha (7/18);

J C Mandarin, 843 N 98 Street, Omaha (7/15);

Kicks 66, 2505 Abbott Dr Plaza, Omaha (4/17);

Landing Zone, 7170 Bennington Rd, Omaha (6/15);

Mega Saver, 7210 Harrison St, Ralston (5/17, 8/14, 5/09);

Speedee Mart 2760, 100 W Centennial Rd, Omaha (1/16);

Super T's Liquor & Mini Mart, 3805 Lake St, Omaha (9/17).

"We're very concerned that the percentage of businesses selling to minors in the Omaha area has doubled since November," said Sgt. Jeremy Leifeld with the Ralston Police Department. "Underage drinking has many negative consequences for our communities and retailers can do their part by instructing employees to check ID, verify age and never sell to youth presenting a vertical ID."

If found guilty by the LCC, these businesses could face mandatory days of closure (no alcohol sales would be allowed) and days of suspension that could be paid off at $100 per day .

