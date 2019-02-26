400 Nebraska Catholic churches ordered to provide information on possible sexual assaults

The Nebraska Department of Justice has issued subpoenas to more than 400 Catholic churches in Nebraska.

The subpoenas request information on any sexual assault of a child or abuse done by those working for or associated with the church.

The request includes incidents regardless if they have been reported or not.

The Archdiocese of Omaha is aware of the subpoenas that have been issued to Nebraska Catholic schools and parishes. We are cooperating with the attorney general’s office, and we are in communication with the attorney general about the timeline to respond and the scope of the subpoena.

The Nebraska Department of Justice says the churches have given information voluntarily, but believes the subpoenas are needed to make sure all the reports and information has been turned in.

"It is our goal that all reports of abuse are subject to complete law enforcement review and investigation as warranted."





