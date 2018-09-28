MENU
50
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

Army Corps of Engineers recommends diminishing Lake Cunningham to attack zebra mussels

by Paul Gutierrez

-

OMAHA, Ne (FOX42KPTM) - A plan to attack those environmentally unfriendly pests known as zebra mussels at Lake Cunningham would mean drawing down its water.

"If it has to be done then it has to be done," said Scott Bush, who likes to fish at the lake. "I guess I understand, but it's just too bad."

A recommendation by the Army Corps of Engineers could keep him and others out of the area all together in the near future. In an effort to get rid of invasive species, experts would come in and diminish the water. The hope is zebra mussels would freeze and a pesticide will control carp.

If the proposal gets the green light, the entire park would shut down for several months.

"It's kind of a big deal," said Bush.

Before anything becomes final, the corps is now gathering feedback from people. Bush says he has a feeling the idea of closing the place won't go over too well with a lot of its visitors.

"There's a lot of people besides me that come out here and enjoy the park and they walk the trails."

Among one of the biggest worries is that the zebra mussels will return after the lake is drained and refilled. The fear is they'll keep popping up.

The Army Corps of Engineers is taking public comment about this plan between now and Wednesday, October 17th. City and state officials will finalize a decision after that.

If you would like to submit a comment to the Army Corp of Engineers, you can send an e-mail to: cenwo-planning@usace.army.mil

You can also mail comments to: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District; CENWO-PMA-C; ATTN: Matthew Vandenberg/Cunningham Lake EA; 1616 Capitol Ave; Omaha, NE 68102-4901.


close video ad
Unmutetoggle ad audio on off

Trending

1
 

Army Corps of Engineers recommends diminishing Lake Cunningham to attack zebra mussels

Army Corps of Engineers recommends diminishing Lake Cunningham to attack zebra mussels
2
 

Omaha police release video, photos after two people rob bank Friday morning

Omaha police release video, photos after two people rob bank Friday morning
3
 

Viral Facebook post warning of 'new deadly spider' a hoax, experts say

Viral Facebook post warning of 'new deadly spider' a hoax, experts say
4
 

HHS loses track of another 1,500 immigrant children, senators demand accountability

HHS loses track of another 1,500 immigrant children, senators demand accountability
5
 

Family opens home, hearts to adopted children - no matter the circumstance

Family opens home, hearts to adopted children - no matter the circumstance

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with KPTM

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Army Corps of Engineers recommends diminishing Lake Cunningham to attack zebra mussels

Army Corps of Engineers recommends diminishing Lake Cunningham to attack zebra mussels
2

Omaha police release video, photos after two people rob bank Friday morning

Omaha police release video, photos after two people rob bank Friday morning
3

Viral Facebook post warning of 'new deadly spider' a hoax, experts say

Viral Facebook post warning of 'new deadly spider' a hoax, experts say
4

HHS loses track of another 1,500 immigrant children, senators demand accountability

HHS loses track of another 1,500 immigrant children, senators demand accountability
5

Family opens home, hearts to adopted children - no matter the circumstance

Family opens home, hearts to adopted children - no matter the circumstance
6

Mercy Hospital in Des Moines unveils new psychiatry training program

Mercy Hospital in Des Moines unveils new psychiatry training program
7

Serious crash at 204th, Fort leaves two dead

Serious crash at 204th, Fort leaves two dead
8

Mom's use of opioids in pregnancy may stunt kids' learning

Mom's use of opioids in pregnancy may stunt kids' learning
9

Sex Trafficking In Nebraska: Kids Bought & Sold Along I-80

Sex Trafficking In Nebraska: Kids Bought & Sold Along I-80
10

UNMC shows off new technology in medical field

UNMC shows off new technology in medical field