Army Corps of Engineers recommends diminishing Lake Cunningham to attack zebra mussels

OMAHA, Ne (FOX42KPTM) - A plan to attack those environmentally unfriendly pests known as zebra mussels at Lake Cunningham would mean drawing down its water.

"If it has to be done then it has to be done," said Scott Bush, who likes to fish at the lake. "I guess I understand, but it's just too bad."

A recommendation by the Army Corps of Engineers could keep him and others out of the area all together in the near future. In an effort to get rid of invasive species, experts would come in and diminish the water. The hope is zebra mussels would freeze and a pesticide will control carp.

If the proposal gets the green light, the entire park would shut down for several months.

"It's kind of a big deal," said Bush.

Before anything becomes final, the corps is now gathering feedback from people. Bush says he has a feeling the idea of closing the place won't go over too well with a lot of its visitors.

"There's a lot of people besides me that come out here and enjoy the park and they walk the trails."

Among one of the biggest worries is that the zebra mussels will return after the lake is drained and refilled. The fear is they'll keep popping up.

The Army Corps of Engineers is taking public comment about this plan between now and Wednesday, October 17th. City and state officials will finalize a decision after that.

If you would like to submit a comment to the Army Corp of Engineers, you can send an e-mail to: cenwo-planning@usace.army.mil

You can also mail comments to: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District; CENWO-PMA-C; ATTN: Matthew Vandenberg/Cunningham Lake EA; 1616 Capitol Ave; Omaha, NE 68102-4901.



