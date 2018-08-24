Crane sculptures dedicated to Central Nebraska Veterans home

After much anticipation, Saturday is officially the Central Nebraska Veterans home dedication.

However on Friday, the home got things rolling a little early with two crane sculptures dedicated to veterans.

Friday’s dedication was hosted by the Kearney Dawn Rotary club.

Members of the organization tell NTV News the reason for this was not just because Central Nebraska is the home to the annual Sandhill crane migration, but also because they wanted to do something special for our veterans.

"Cranes on parade 3 ended about two years and that happened about the same time we found out the veterans home was moving out here to the Kearney community, so we decided to have one of the cranes dedicated in a patriotic theme and that would be this one right here. So we've been waiting for two years and we've been waiting to put it in this home, so today we dedicated it," said Tami Moore, member of the Kearney Dawn Rotary club.

Each crane is in honor of two different veteran families, Bob Moore and the Kratochvil family.

"My connection to the crane is that the fact that my grandfather's grandfathers served in World War I and my dad served in Korean War in World War. So it's special to dedicate this in their honor," said Randy Kratochvil who donated one of the sculptures.

"I'm married to Patrick Moore, and he's the oldest grandson to Bob Moore who was a veteran-- they sent him to restore Pearl Harbor and restore it after the bombing," said Katie Moore, whom the sculpture is dedicated to her family.

The crane sculptures were painted by local artists in the Central Nebraska community.