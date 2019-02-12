Mother concerned after 5-year-old special needs daughter is picked up by the wrong bus

Latoya Henderson had no idea her 5-year-old daughter with special needs was on the wrong bus or dropped at the wrong school. She said Friday morning wasn't anything out of the ordinary.
Two of Henderson's children are picked up at the end of the driveway for their special needs. Henderson's son rides a different bus than her daughter but on Friday morning, the substitute bus driver allowed her daughter on.
Henderson explained she received an email from the school that stated her son's bus would be coming late; instead the bus arrived early and her daughter mistakenly thought it was her bus. Henderson said didn't get a notification from the school until about noon on Friday.
OPS released this statement about the incident:
But for Henderson, the system should be different.
Henderson explained she will no longer be letting her daughter ride the bus and she will take her to school. OPS has yet to comment on the status of the substitute bus driver.