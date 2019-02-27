LPD: Three cars stolen in 48 hours, all left unlocked and running

The Lincoln Police Department says in the last 48 hours they have gotten three reports of car thefts.

"The common theme is that all vehicles were left unlocked and running."

Police say it's common for the people who stole the cars to use them later in other crimes. When the cars are found, they are usually destroyed or set on fire, according to LPD.

In 2018, 481 vehicles were stolen in Lincoln. Of those, 182 were either running or unlocked (about 38%).

According to the Omaha Police Department Crime , in 2018 3,123 cars were stolen. The report does not clarify how many were running or unlocked.

The LPD wants to remind everyone not to leave your keys in your car, keep the doors locked and do not leave your car unlocked and running.