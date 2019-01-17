Nurse's aide accused of making purchases from assisted living residents' accounts

by Jennifer Schmidt, KPTM

Capture.JPG

CC 1.JPG
CC 6.JPG
CC 3.JPG
CC 4.JPG

VIEW PHOTO GALLERY

9 photos
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — 

On Nov. 13th, 2018, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they were contacted by Heritage Pointe, an assisted living community, about several unauthorized charges on accounts belonging to residents.

They say family members of a resident noticed unauthorized purchases from Amazon.com. The family also noticed payments to MUD and OPPD accounts that didn't belong to their family member.

The DCSO says Heritage Pointe gave them information about a nurse's aide they believed was making the purchases.

The nurse's aide has been identified as 38-year-old Dallas Baring of Omaha.

The DCSO says they interviewed Baring on Nov. 26th, 2018 and admitted to using a residents information to make payments to MUD, OPPD and Amazon.

Investigators say Baring made more than 70 unauthorized purchases totaling $5,532.01.

Baring was arrested for unauthorized use of a financial transaction device greater than $5,000 and vulnerable adult abuse.

The DCSO says after Baring's arrest two more residents at Heritage Pointe reported similar purchases totaling $6,534.85 and $8,000.

Investigators searched Baring's apartment. They say they found more than 30 items including clothing, jewelry and electronics they believe were bought on Amazon.


