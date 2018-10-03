Police: Woman hits Walgreens employee to steal cold medicine

Omaha police are searching for two women who stole shoes and some cold medicine.

Officers say the women asked an employee at the Walgreens on 90th and Blondo street Wednesday morning for cold medicine that was locked in a cabinet.

Investigators say the employee asked for ID from the women and they got upset.

They say one woman tried to grab the cold medicine and hit the employee with a bag. Meanwhile, they say the other woman took shoes from the store and both of them ran off.

Police are looking for a blue four-door car. Officers say they took off heading east.

This particular Walgreens has been robbed several times over the last year.



