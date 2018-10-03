MENU
54
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

Police: Woman hits Walgreens employee to steal cold medicine

by Nicole Ebat, KPTM

-

OMAHA, Neb (FOX 42 KPTM) — 

Omaha police are searching for two women who stole shoes and some cold medicine.

Officers say the women asked an employee at the Walgreens on 90th and Blondo street Wednesday morning for cold medicine that was locked in a cabinet.

Investigators say the employee asked for ID from the women and they got upset.

They say one woman tried to grab the cold medicine and hit the employee with a bag. Meanwhile, they say the other woman took shoes from the store and both of them ran off.

Police are looking for a blue four-door car. Officers say they took off heading east.

This particular Walgreens has been robbed several times over the last year.


close video ad
Unmutetoggle ad audio on off

Trending

1
 

Family opens home, hearts to adopted children - no matter the circumstance

Family opens home, hearts to adopted children - no matter the circumstance
2
 

Police: Woman hits Walgreens employee to steal cold medicine

Police: Woman hits Walgreens employee to steal cold medicine
3
 

Presidential Alert not seen by everybody with a cell phone

Presidential Alert not seen by everybody with a cell phone
4
 

La Vista police investigate Officer Involved Shooting

La Vista police investigate Officer Involved Shooting
5
 

Army Corps of Engineers recommends diminishing Lake Cunningham to attack zebra mussels

Army Corps of Engineers recommends diminishing Lake Cunningham to attack zebra mussels

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with KPTM

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Family opens home, hearts to adopted children - no matter the circumstance

Family opens home, hearts to adopted children - no matter the circumstance
2

Police: Woman hits Walgreens employee to steal cold medicine

Police: Woman hits Walgreens employee to steal cold medicine
3

Presidential Alert not seen by everybody with a cell phone

Presidential Alert not seen by everybody with a cell phone
4

La Vista police investigate Officer Involved Shooting

La Vista police investigate Officer Involved Shooting
5

Army Corps of Engineers recommends diminishing Lake Cunningham to attack zebra mussels

Army Corps of Engineers recommends diminishing Lake Cunningham to attack zebra mussels
6

Artist comes home to paint cultural mural on north Omaha building

Artist comes home to paint cultural mural on north Omaha building
7

Viral Facebook post warning of 'new deadly spider' a hoax, experts say

Viral Facebook post warning of 'new deadly spider' a hoax, experts say
8

HHS loses track of another 1,500 immigrant children, senators demand accountability

HHS loses track of another 1,500 immigrant children, senators demand accountability
9

Council Bluffs bar offers free beer to Husker fans, but only when the team finally wins

Council Bluffs bar offers free beer to Husker fans, but only when the team finally wins
10

Mercy Hospital in Des Moines unveils new psychiatry training program

Mercy Hospital in Des Moines unveils new psychiatry training program