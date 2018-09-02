MENU
POW/MIA Chair installed at Memorial Stadium

by Jennifer Schmidt, KPTM

LINCOLN, Neb. 

The University of Nebraska at Lincoln has dedicated a chair in the stadium to POW and MIA soldiers.

The university says it's their way of commemorating the 100 year anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I.

They say each game this season, a veteran of U.S. military service will stand next to the unoccupied chair to honor the more than 800 Nebraskans lost in combat, but whose fate remains "unknown."

The university says a plaque will be permanently installed by the chair with the following inscription: “You are not forgotten. Since World War I, more than 92,000 American soldiers are unaccounted for. This unoccupied seat is dedicated to the memory of those brave men and women and to the sacrifice each made in serving this country. …”

The chair is located in the North Memorial Stadium section 33, Row 18, Seat 27.

They say Nebraska Football will salute all veterans and active military at the Veterans/Military Appreciation game vs Illinoi on Nov. 10.



