Lieutenant Jarvis Offutt was the first person from Omaha to be killed during WWI.

Monday was the 100th anniversary of his death.

Members of the 55th Air Wing and Royal Air Force members honored him, and family members had a wreath laying ceremony.

"It's pretty amazing because I would have really thought that he had been probably pretty well forgotten for years," said David Offutt, who is Lt. Jarvis' great nephew. "Certainly not in our family but I think to so many people, it's probably just a name and hard to really know what the background of the name is even if you're on the base."

Offutt's plane crashed in France in 1918. He was 23 years old.