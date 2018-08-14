MENU
81
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

100 years later, ceremony honors Lt. Offutt, 1st Omahan killed in WWI

by FOX 42

Lieutenant Jarvis Offutt was the first person from Omaha to be killed during WWI.

offutt3.jpg
offut4.jpg
offutt2.jpg

VIEW PHOTO GALLERY

4 photos
OMAHA, Neb. — 

Do you know the story about how Offutt Air Force Base got its name?

Lieutenant Jarvis Offutt was the first person from Omaha to be killed during WWI.

Monday was the 100th anniversary of his death.

Members of the 55th Air Wing and Royal Air Force members honored him, and family members had a wreath laying ceremony.

"It's pretty amazing because I would have really thought that he had been probably pretty well forgotten for years," said David Offutt, who is Lt. Jarvis' great nephew. "Certainly not in our family but I think to so many people, it's probably just a name and hard to really know what the background of the name is even if you're on the base."

Offutt's plane crashed in France in 1918. He was 23 years old.

close video ad
Unmutetoggle ad audio on off

Trending

1
 

Sex Trafficking In Nebraska: Kids Bought & Sold Along I-80

Sex Trafficking In Nebraska: Kids Bought & Sold Along I-80
2
 

Family opens home, hearts to adopted children - no matter the circumstance

Family opens home, hearts to adopted children - no matter the circumstance
3
 

Becka's Beat: Was it worth all the effort?

Becka's Beat: Was it worth all the effort?
4
 

Student brings loaded gun to Bellevue West HS, police say

Student brings loaded gun to Bellevue West HS, police say
5
 

State gives convicted killer Carey Dean Moore an opportunity to speak for the last time

State gives convicted killer Carey Dean Moore an opportunity to speak for the last time

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with KPTM

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Sex Trafficking In Nebraska: Kids Bought & Sold Along I-80

Sex Trafficking In Nebraska: Kids Bought & Sold Along I-80
2

Family opens home, hearts to adopted children - no matter the circumstance

Family opens home, hearts to adopted children - no matter the circumstance
3

Becka's Beat: Was it worth all the effort?

Becka's Beat: Was it worth all the effort?
4

Student brings loaded gun to Bellevue West HS, police say

Student brings loaded gun to Bellevue West HS, police say
5

State gives convicted killer Carey Dean Moore an opportunity to speak for the last time

State gives convicted killer Carey Dean Moore an opportunity to speak for the last time
6

Investigators focus on 5 areas in search for Iowa student

Investigators focus on 5 areas in search for Iowa student
7

School bus rear ends car at stop light Wednesday morning

School bus rear ends car at stop light Wednesday morning
8

Crews responding to sink hole near 30th and Emmett

Crews responding to sink hole near 30th and Emmett
9

People against the death penalty protest at the state capitol

People against the death penalty protest at the state capitol
10

Rain pouring, Trump rages on Twitter and hangs with bikers

Rain pouring, Trump rages on Twitter and hangs with bikers